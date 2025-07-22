Let’s demonstrate to the Ghanaian people that NPP remains the best vehicle for national transformation — Annoh-Dompreh rallies NPP

The Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri and the minority Chief Whip in the 9th Parliament of Ghana, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has charged the rank and file of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to stay united and work hard as the party prepares for the 2028 general elections.

In a statement released on his Facebook page, the MP described the 2025 NPP National Congress held in Accra as a key moment in the party’s effort to strengthen its internal democracy and renew its structures.

He said the congress was an important platform for party members from all parts of the country to come together in unity and discuss ideas for the future of the party.

According to him, delegates gathered in a spirit of patriotism and reaffirmed their commitment to the NPP’s ideals and values.

Mr.Annoh-Dompreh highlighted that several proposals were presented at the congress to amend the party’s constitution.

These proposals, he explained, were meant to make the party more transparent, inclusive, and better prepared for modern political challenges.

According to him, some of the proposed changes included adjusting the party’s regional executive election calendar to match national campaign periods, strengthening the roles of TESCON and diaspora branches, improving coordination between the party’s parliamentary caucus and national leadership, and increasing youth and women’s participation at all leadership levels.

“These forward-looking proposals reflect a party that is not only preparing to win elections but is also committed to internal reform and democratic accountability,” the MP noted.

He urged all party members and supporters to remain focused, engage one another in a positive way, and show Ghanaians that the NPP remains the best option for leading the country toward development.

“As we move toward the 2028 general elections, let us continue to work together and demonstrate to the Ghanaian people that the NPP remains the best vehicle for national transformation,” he added.

By Jacob Aggrey