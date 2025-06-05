Liberia secures seat on UN Security Council

After 62 years, Liberia has returned to the global spot­light, securing a non-perma­nent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) with a commanding 181 votes–its first since 1964.

The historic election, held on June 3 at the UN Headquarters in New York, marks a major diplo­matic milestone for the West Afri­can nation, which ran unopposed for the African Group seat for the 2026-2027 term.

The moment was celebrat­ed in real time by top Liberian leaders. President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and scores of government officials, lawmakers, and cabinet ministers gathered at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Monrovia, watching the live broadcast along­side Foreign Minister Sara Beys­olow Nyanti as the votes were tallied. Jubilant applause erupted as Liberia’s name was confirmed.

Liberia’s overwhelming victory was the result of a vigorous and strategic diplomatic campaign. The country rallied support across regional blocs, international insti­tutions, and member states–earn­ing praise for its unified national approach. In a rare display of po­litical harmony, opposition leaders joined the government’s campaign to strengthen Liberia’s bid, signal­ing a moment of national pride and unity.

Liberia will officially assume its seat on January 1, 2026, replacing Sierra Leone as one of two Afri­can representatives on the Coun­cil. The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) also won a seat in this election, joining Liberia to represent the continent during the two-year term that ends Decem­ber 31, 2027.

Liberia’s return to the Secu­rity Council comes at a time of mounting geopolitical tensions, with conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo expect­ed to dominate the Council’s agenda. Liberia has signaled a commitment to multilateralism, peacebuilding, and principled diplomacy.

In February 2025, Libe­ria joined just 93 countries in supporting a General Assembly resolution backing a compre­hensive and lasting peace in Ukraine–continuing its consistent stance against Russia’s invasion. While Liberia has traditionally aligned with the U.S. and Israel, it showed a shift in position by voting for December 2024 reso­lution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, emphasising humanitarian priorities.

Given its strategic interests, Liberia is also expected to play a key role in maritime security debates. As one of the world’s largest ship registries, Liberia has a vested interest in advancing global discussions on safeguarding maritime routes, curbing piracy, and addressing emerging threats at sea.

During its campaign, Liberia pledged support for the African Union’s “Silencing the Guns” initiative aimed at ending all con­flicts on the continent by 2030. Officials say the country will use its Council tenure to advocate for curbing the illicit flow of small arms and promoting African-led peace initiatives.

Liberia is also expected to be­come a key voice for West Africa and the Sahel. With Sierra Leone concluding its term, Liberia is likely to co-pen Council resolu­tions related to the UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UN­OWAS), alongside Denmark. The DRC, meanwhile, could take on a similar role for Central Africa.

Alongside the DRC and Soma­lia, Liberia’s presence will give the continent a stronger platform on issues including terrorism, peace­keeping, climate-related security threats, and post-conflict recovery.

All five successful candidates in this year’s election–Liberia, DRC, Bahrain, Colombia, and Latvia–are expected to bring unique experiences to the Council. Libe­ria’s past experience as a host of peacekeeping missions, combined with its own post-war recovery journey, could enrich debates on UN reform and peace operations.

