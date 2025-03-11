Liverpool, Real, Barcelona to complete Champions League jobs

Defending champion, Real Madrid, Liverpool and Barcelona all have one-goal leads to protect going into the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 this week.

For Madrid there is also city bragging rights at stake as it visits Atletico Madrid on tomorrow with a 2-1 advantage from the first leg, while Liverpool hosts Paris Saint-Germain on today knowing it was fortunate to snatch a 1-0 win in France.

• Raphinha -Barcelona Mohamed Salah-Liverpool • Kylian Mbappé-Real Madrid

Barcelona also only has a 1-0 advantage over Benfica, while some other teams are feeling a lot more comfortable with Bayern Munich having beaten Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 and Arsenal crushing PSV Eindhoven 7-1.

Liverpool’s players don’t really care how they’re winning as long as they continue to do so.

Arne Slot’s team had to withstand a barrage of attacks at Parc des Princes before a late goal from Harvey Elliott, who had only just come off the bench, saw it stun PSG.

That was only Liverpool’s sec­ond attempt on target compared to a whopping 28 for PSG.

The runaway Premier League leader had another poor perfor­mance on Saturday but still man­aged to come away with a victory over Southampton.

This week will be decisive for Liverpool’s treble bid as it plays Newcastle in the English League Cup final on Sunday.

The loss to Liverpool was PSG’s first defeat since November and halted a run of 10 straight wins for the French team.

This was supposed to be the year Atletico finally got the best of Real Madrid in the Champions League after losing two finals to its city rival and being eliminated the other two times they faced off in the knockout rounds.

Going into the first leg, Atlet­ico was ahead of Madrid in the Spanish league and was also un­defeated in the past four Madrid derbies.

But it is now on the verge of going out yet again to its neigh­bour.

Atletico has also slipped behind in La Liga after two late goals saw it lose 2-1 at Getafe at the weekend, while Madrid man­aged to grind out a 2-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano.

Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti, was also able to rotate his squad and was further boosted by the return of Jude Bellingham. The England midfielder had missed three of his team’s last four games through suspension including the first leg against Atletico.

It’s not just Liverpool which has its eye on lifting a trio of trophies this season.

Atletico, Real and Barcelona are also in the semifinals of the Spanish Cup and fighting it out at the top of the league table.

Leverkusen is also still involved in two trophies domes­tically. Although it would need something of a miracle to make up the eight-point deficit it has to Bayern in the Bundesliga as well as overturn a three-goal disad­vantage in the Champions League today.

Inter Milan, which won the treble in 2010 under Jose Mourin­ho, is in better shape. It leads Serie A, will face AC Milan in the Italian Cup semifinals and has a 2-0 advantage over Feyenoord going into today’s second leg.

Barcelona’s matchup against Benfica also takes place on Tues­day.

Arsenal is not the only English club that should feel confident go­ing into tomorrow’s game. Fellow Premier League side Aston Villa is also at home then and has a 3-1 advantage over Club Brugge.

The matchup between Lille and Borussia Dortmund in France is the only one that is level after they drew 1-1 in the first leg.-AP