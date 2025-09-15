 Madina Assembly demolishes illegal structures at Redco Flats

THE La Nkwantanang-Ma­dina Municipal Assembly (LaNMMA) in the Greater Accra Region on Friday demol­ished more than 150 illegal struc­tures near the Redco flats.

The dawn exercise, which last­ed about three hours, was carried out with support from the Military, the Divisional Police Command, and assembly guards.

The affected structures were alleged to have served as hideouts for drug dealers, commercial sex workers and rival gangs whose frequent violent clashes created insecurity in the area.

Three persons who attempt­ed to disrupt the operation were arrested.

This is the fifth demolition exercise undertaken by the Assem­bly in the past 12 years, but the structures often re-emerge.

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Alhaji Ibrahim Faila Hus­seini, vowed the structures would not return under his watch.

He explained that the action followed recent clashes among gun-wielding gangs who often set each other’s structures ablaze and exchanged gunfire, with the latest incident on August 3 leading to three deaths.

According to him, such inci­dents endangered lives, crippled genuine businesses, and turned the enclave into a hub for drug use, peddling and prostitution.

“We as an Assembly will not sit and allow these criminal activities to tarnish the image of the area because wherever drug peddlers operate, commercial sex workers are always found as their bedfel­lows,” he stressed.

The MCE noted that notices had earlier been served to squatters but while some complied, others ignored the warnings.

He added that plans were underway to develop a modern market at the site to support the government’s 24-Hour Economy Agenda.

BY LAWRENCE VOMAFA- AKPALU

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today.

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

