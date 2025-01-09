Mahama has a unique opportunity to leave a legacy – Ofosu Ampofo

Former National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has expressed con­fidence in President John Dramani Mahama’s dedication to leaving a positive legacy at the end of his tenure.

Speaking on Mahama’s commit­ment to Ghana’s development, Ofosu Ampofo noted that the President is deeply concerned about his legacy.

He emphasised that Mahama’s primary focus will be on delivering the promises outlined in his man­ifesto, which earned him the trust and votes of Ghanaians.

“I think he has a unique op­portunity, he is not coming in to ask for a second mandate, this is perhaps the last mandate that he has to leave a legacy and all along when I engage him, the burden on his heart is legacy and so, I believe that President John Dramani Ma­hama will work very hard to leave a legacy, he will not look at what will happen in the next four years in terms of who becomes the next president.

“I believe that he will focus on how to deliver the promises that he has made to Ghanaians and my prayer is that the Almighty God should help him, grant him the knowledge, good health, strength and the people who are committed and loyal, who will help him to prosecute his agenda,” he revealed.

He expressed optimism in the President meeting the expectations of Ghanaians and also urged Gha­naians to support Mr Mahama in any way they can and not to rely on just what the president has to offer in order to enhance the develop­ment and growth of the country.

“I believe Ghanaians will be referees and checking the box­es to see if he is doing what we promised, I have no doubt he will leave up to expectation, but it will require the consented effort of Ghanaians to put our shoulders to the wheel to move the country forward.

“We should not think about what the Government will do for us but we should also think of what we can do for the govern­ment and for mother Ghana to make progress. Wherever you find yourself, do what you can to sup­port His Excellency John Dramani Mahama,” Ofosu Ampofo said on Tuesday during Mahama’s inaugu­ration.