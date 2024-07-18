MCE describes Wa killings coordinated crime

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Wa in the Upper West Region, Tahiru Issahaku Moomin, has expressed worry about the recent gruesome murders in the area, describing the situation as a coor­dinated crime.

He explained that the perpetra­tors did not operate consistently, as the discoveries of the bodies of the victims vary.

Mr Moomin in an interview with Joy FM, on Monday, said “this is a coordinated crime and the perpetrators have their way of operation,” and while previous murders involved missing body parts, the recent killings have left the bodies intact, apart from the victims being killed.

The MCE noted that the variation in the killings created confusion regarding the motive behind the crime, as it often provided leads.

“Since the situations are not the same, it means that there has to be a lot of arrangement – looking at where to go and how to go about it,” Mr Moomin noted.

In a related development, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bole, Yusif Sulemana, has ap­pealed to Minister of the Interior, Henry Quartey, to put in place measures to end the Wa killings.

The MP stated that the Wa killings have gradually resulted in self-imposed curfew, causing people to sleep early for fear of possible attacks and killings.

Last Sunday, a driver’s mate, suspected to be in his mid-20s, has allegedly been murdered in Duori, a suburb of Wa.

The residents of Wa woke up to the frightening sight of the body of the driver’s mate with a slash in the throat, which they suspected to be part of the serial killings in Wa.

Mr Ibrahim Zakarea, the Assembly Member of Duori Electoral Area, said the driver of a trailer (long vehicle) and his mate arrived at Wa in late hours of Sunday, with goods, suspected to be salt.

Mr Zakarea explained that the driver of the vehicle slept in the vehicle while the mate slept on a mat on the pavement close to the vehicle, then the assailants committed the crime.

He appealed to the people to be involved in the fight against crime, rather than leaving it in the hands of only security agencies.

This incident brings to 16 the number of people killed in Wa within three years, with the latest ones recorded on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, when two private security guards of a school and the Wa East District Education Office, were killed one night.