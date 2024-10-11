Medeama, Nsoatreman drop points in outstanding games

Medeama SC and Nsoatreman FC dropped points in their respective outstanding Ghana Premier League (GPL) matches on Wednesday.

Medeama failed to make home advantage count after drawing 0-0 against FC Samartex 1996 at the T&A Stadium. The two teams sold out an entertain­ing western derby in front of a decent crowd.

Medeama have now amassed 11 points from five matches, while FC Samartex have picked seven points from the same num­ber of games.

Elsewhere, Nsoatreman FC and Berekum Chelsea shared the spoils in a 0-0 draw at the Nana Konamansah Park on Wednesday.

Yaw Preko's men were un­lucky against a resilient Berekum Chelsea at home as the two teams shared the points to conclude the outstanding matches in the Premier League.

THE sports team of GCB Bank emerged victo­rious at this year’s Citi Business Olympics, sweeping a whopping nine awards.

Held at the Eden Heights Sports Complex in Weija on September 28, the success was the seventh overall best feat chalked by the bank at the event which brought together over 60 institutions to compete in a wide range of sporting disci­plines this year.

Participating companies engaged in keen competition for the most coveted title in disciplines were football, table tennis, volleyball, armwrestling, chess, lime and spoon, and tug of war.

The GCB sports team won a staggering nine awards, includ­ing six gold, one silver, and two bronze medals, cementing its place as the overall winner.

For gold, the men’s team dominated in tennis, volleyball, and armwrestling, while the fe­male team conquered in lime and spoon, sack race, and tug-of-war. The male team secured a silver medal in the sack race, whereas the female team earned bronze medals in draught and tennis.

“We promised, and we have delivered! We simply demonstrat­ed a true sign of resilience as Ghana’s dominant bank, even in sports. As reigning champions, we were geared up to retain our title and set a record – the first and only organisation to win the competition back-to-back seven consecutive times,” one sports­man remarked in excitement.

The bank has been regular partakers in the event since 2016. Outside the corridors of busi­ness, the bank stems its position in sports, mirroring its rich and diverse staff strength.

Peter Yao Bosrotsi, Manager, HR Risk & Operations, in an in­terview, said, "Our performance in this year's Business Olympics reflects the dedication and teamwork that define GCB Bank."

Nsoatreman lie seventh on the table with seven points while Berekum Chelsea are fourth with nine points.

In another development, Ghana will play Niger, Benin and host, Togo, in the group stage of the TotalEnergies WAFU B U-20 Cup of Nations.

Coach Desmond Offei and his charges will kick off their campaign against Benin on the opening day of the qualifiers at the Stade de Kegue on October 17.

The second group game takes place three days later at the Stade Municipal Stadium where the team will take on Niger on October 20.

The last group game in the qualifying campaign will be against host, Togo, on October 23.

The Black Satellites will be aiming at picking one of the spots in the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

The WAFU Zone B U-20 Cup of Nations is scheduled from October 17 – 31, 2024.

—Ghanafa.org