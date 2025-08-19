Media reports claiming Cecilia Dapaah is cleared by FBI are false – OSP

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has dismissed media reports suggesting that former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, has been cleared of corruption by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

In a statement, the OSP said its attention had been drawn to several misleading publications which claimed that the FBI “found no evidence of corruption” or that Mrs. Dapaah “had been cleared.”

The office stressed that these reports were false and a misrepresentation of its Half-Yearly Report.

According to the OSP, the report stated that no direct and immediate evidence of corruption had been found, a legal standard that is different from saying there was “no evidence” or that the former minister had been cleared.

The OSP explained that the case was earlier referred to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) after investigations revealed strong signs of suspected money laundering and structuring, which fall under EOCO’s mandate.

However, the previous leadership of EOCO failed to act and returned the docket.

The new leadership has since requested and received the docket again.

The OSP urged the media to report with accuracy and remain faithful to official documents, stressing that responsible communication is necessary on matters of high national interest.

