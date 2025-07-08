Melcom Care Foundation engages students ahead of blood donation

The Melcom Care Foun­dation, the charity wing of the Melcom Group, has made a passionate appeal to the Youth of the country, especially students who are to participate in its upcoming blood donation drive to support the exercise.

The blood donation exercise is scheduled for Thursday, July 24 in four selected Schools in 31 Melcom stores across the country and on July 26, in Accra, Achimota, West Hills Malls and the Melcom Mall at Spintex.

Speaking on behalf of the Foundation, Mr Joseph Kpormegbey of the Public re­lations department of Melcom, said blood was an essential com­ponent in the nation’s healthcare delivery system and, therefore, urged all to support in the blood donation exercise.

Mr Kpormegbey was speak­ing to students of Apam Senior High School and Gomoa Senior High Technical School at separate events on Tuesday.

The engagement with the students was met with excitement when the 2024 Miss Earth beauty queens from Ghana, Nigeria, Liberia, and India, took turns to address the students on the need to donate blood.

According to the Queens “Blood is not manufactured in the stores, and there is no substitute for blood”.

The Headmaster of Gomoa Senior High Technical School, Mr George Ocran, expressed gratitude to Melcom for including Gomoa Senior High School in this year’s blood donation exer­cise, highlighting that the school has partnered with the National Blood Service (NBS) in donating blood for more than 14 years.

At the Apam Senior High School, the Assistant Headmaster in charge of Administration, Mr Moses Okine, commended the efforts of Melcom for introducing the blood donation exercise to his school.

BY TIMES REPORTER