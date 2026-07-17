Messi: Win over England meant most to our fans

Of all the special moments Argentina has had at this summer’s World Cup, this one meant a little more.

Lionel Messi set up two goals in the dying minutes of Argentina’s semifinal against England at Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) on Wednesday to snatch a 2-1 win and a spot in the final on Sunday against Spain.

After the game, Messi, who is trying to lead Argentina to a second straight World Cup title, acknowledged the significance of the win to one of the team’s driving forces: their fans.

“Although it was just one match, we experienced some special moments,” Messi said. “The fans wanted this victory more than any other, because of what it means to face England in a semifinal and reach another World Cup final.”

The rivalry between Argentina and England at the World Cup has two flashpoints on the field — Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ goal in 1986 and David Beckham’s red card when the teams met in 1998 — and one off of it: the 1982 conflict between the two countries surrounding the British-controlled Falkland Islands off the southern tip of Argentina.

Both the 1986 and 1998 games were wins for Argentina, but Wednesday’s looked to be headed in the other direction after Anthony Gordon scored to put England ahead early in the second half.

But the game took a turn when Messi set up Enzo Fernández for a stellar long-distance strike to tie the score and Lautaro Martínez headed home a cross from the Argentina captain a little over six minutes later to seal another improbable comeback.

“This team never stops trying. We went out there playing football and with real determination,” Messi said. “We pinned them back in their own half and showed we could win it in normal time, without going to extra time.

“No Argentine wanted to lose this match. The way this entire World Cup has unfolded has been incredible, especially considering the significance of this semifinal against England. No one wanted to lose today, setting aside any other context, but that’s how it is.”

Martinez came into the game in the 81st minute, and with his team trailing 1-0, but four minutes later Fernandez scored, and in the second minute of stoppage time the Inter Milan striker headed in the winner for a goal that will go down as one of the biggest in Argentina history.

“We pulled off a very difficult victory. The first half was very tough. They pressed us very well. In the second half, they scored, sat back, and we were able to control the game more calmly, keeping possession.

“And when the floodgates opened, with our support and the encouragement of the fans, everything became easier. Well, we managed to get the second goal in stoppage time, and after that, it was pure happiness.”

Next up is Spain in the final, where Argentina will face a team that has conceded only one goal in seven games of the tournament.

“They are a rival with great players, so now we need to rest and recover as much energy as possible to prepare for the final in the best way possible,” Martinez said. –ESPN

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