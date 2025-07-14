MiDA partners IFC to boost agribusiness in Ghana

The Millennium De­velopment Authority (MiDA) is set to col­laborate with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to transform Ghana’s agricultural sector through a major boost in agribusiness investment and development.

This was disclosed during a working visit by Kyle Kelhofer, IFC Senior Manager for Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, to the Chief Executive Officer of MiDA, Mr Alexander Kofi-Men­sah Mould.

The meeting centred on strategic partnerships aimed at unlocking the potential of key agricultural enclaves across the country.

Briefing the IFC official, Mr Mould highlighted MiDA’s on­going efforts in developing three major agricultural economic enclaves located in Kasunya, Oti, and Afram Plains.

These areas collectively span nearly 50,000 acres of arable land earmarked for large-scale agribusiness development.

to Mr Mould, MiDA was currently constructing critical infrastructure in these enclaves — including irrigation systems, electricity supply, road networks, and housing for anchor farmers.

He added that once develop­ment was complete, the lands would be leased to private devel­opers for commercial farming activities.

However, Mr Mould empha­sised the need for robust feasibil­ity studies to ensure the viability and cost-effectiveness of the planned infrastructure invest­ments.

“To attract the necessary funding, we need comprehensive feasibility studies done, especially regarding land use and infrastruc­ture costs, including irrigation,” he pointed out.

He also mentioned that he had been travelling across the country to profile anchor farmers, under­stand their challenges, and gather insights to help shape policies aimed at supporting President John Mahama’s administration in making informed decisions on agricultural enclave development.

Highlighting government pri­orities, Mr Mould reiterated the administration’s commitment to reducing the national import bill and achieving food self-sufficien­cy through targeted investments in agriculture.

Mr Mould, who is also a for­mer Executive Director at Stan­dard Chartered Bank respon­sible for Wholesale Banking, stated that he was collaborating with government policymakers to provide targeted subsidies for farmers.

These subsidies focus on farm infrastructure develop­ment and agronomic inputs and tools—particularly machinery for land clearing and devel­opment, as well as irrigation equipment.

In response, Mr Kelhofer pledged IFC’s support in under­taking detailed feasibility assess­ments for the three agricultural enclaves. He also assured MiDA of IFC’s willingness to mobilise potential foreign direct investors for the project, drawing parallels with a similar initiative the IFC successfully implemented in Sierra Leone.

The partnership marks a significant step toward trans­forming Ghana’s agricultural landscape and positioning the country as a key player in regional food production and agribusiness.

BY TIMES REPORTER