Military Screening: Tragic stampede at El Wak stadium kills 6 potential recruits

At least six people have been confirmed dead following a stampede at the El-Wak Sports Stadium in Accra today, November 12, 2025, during an ongoing military recruitment exercise according to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF)

“The Ghana Armed Forces deeply regrets to inform the general public of a tragic stampede nrinr to the commencement of the 2025/2026 recruitment exercise today Wednesday 12 November 2025 at the El-Wak Sports Stadium, Accra,” GAF confirmed in a statement.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the stampede was triggered by an unexpected who breached security protocols and rushed into the gates ahead of scheduled screening surge of applicants hours.

“The unfortunate incident led to the death of 6 potential recruits and many others injured. The injured are currently receiving emergency medical care at the 37 Military Hospital. Ghana Armed Forces assures the general public that medical teams are working tirelessly to stabilise affected individuals,” the statement revealed.

Meanwhile, arrangements are being made to notify the families of the deceased.

The Ghana Armed Forces has extended its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes a swift recovery to those injured.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme