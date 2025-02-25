Minerals C’ssion increases efforts to tackle galamsey, boost mining oversight

The Minerals Commission of Ghana is stepping up its operations by moving away from a 40-year tradition of centralised control to a bold decentralised model aimed at sharpening efficiency, and curbing illegal mining.

Under the stewardship of CEO Mr Martin Kwaku Ayisi, the commission has been construct­ing a network of regional and district offices over the past three years, funded entirely by its own resources.

“Illegal mining or galamsey has ravaged Ghana’s landscapes and drained state coffers due to lax oversight. With regional offices, the commission aims to tighten the screws on these rogue opera­tions,” Mr Ayisi said in a state­ment copied the Ghanaian Times.

Besides, the commission is building capacity of its staffs, including mining engineers, ge­otechnical experts, metallurgists, and surveyors, who have been dis­patched to top-tier mines in the USA, Australia, and Canada for training to meet global standard in the industry.

New regional hubs are rising in Kumasi, Tarkwa, Bole, Tamale, Wa, and Bolgatanga, while district offices are taking shape in Kyebi, Akim Oda, Damang, and Bibiani.

The Bibiani and Oda offices opened their doors last year, with Kyebi and Damang set to follow in 2025.

Meanwhile, an eight-story, state-of-the-art regional office in Kumasi is nearing completion, and Tarkwa’s new facility is slated for 2026. In Bole, the Savanna region office is on track for April 2025 unveiling.

“This isn’t just about build­ings—it’s about bringing regula­tion closer to the action. De­centralisation will let us oversee mining at the regional level, ensuring compliance, cutting envi­ronmental damage, and boosting government revenue,” Ayisi explained.

He described the move as a lifeline for stakeholders, slashing the need for long treks to Accra and putting services within reach, adding that, “The timing couldn’t be more critical.

“Having our people on the ground means galamsey opera­tors can’t hide as easily. We’ll also work with communities to push responsible mining and show the real cost of illegal practices,” Ayisi stated.

On staff capacity-building Mr Ayisi said that “We are training our staff to match the sophistica­tion of global mining giants like Newmont, AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields, and China’s Zi­jin Mining Group, all active in Ghana.”

“Take Newmont’s Ahafo Mines—cutting-edge tech de­mands inspectors who can keep up. Our mine inspectors need to be as sharp as the engineers they’re checking, if not sharper,” he explained.

“Our staff are undergoing training at sites like Nevada Gold Mines, Freeport McMoRan, Northern Star Resources, and BHP in robotics, AI, and other game-changing tools.”

“World-class training is how we keep our mines safe and sustain­able. By investing in our team, we’re building a mining sector that’s transparent and thrives responsibly,” Ayisi stressed.

The overhaul aligns with the government’s push for decen­tralised governance and a mining industry that delivers for all.

“With offices sprouting across Ghana’s mineral-rich zones, the commission is poised to draw investment, create jobs, and fuel economic growth—all while keep­ing a tighter leash on an industry long plagued by inefficiencies and exploitation,” he added.

As Ayisi puts it, “This is about making mining work better for everyone, from the ground up.”

BY TIMES REPORTER