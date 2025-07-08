Minister of Education inaugurates NaSIA, NaCCA Boards in Accra

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, last Thurs­day swore-in the members of the governing boards for two agencies under the Ministry of Education―the National Schools Inspectorate Authority (NaSIA) and the National Council for Cur­riculum and Assessment (NaCCA) at separate ceremonies in Accra.

With their inauguration, members are expected to provide strategic direction for, and supervision of their respective boards to align with the government’s new education reform agenda.

Chaired by Professor Maabobor Kor Jacob Aaworb-Nang, the first to be inaugurated was the board for NaSIA. Others members include; Dr Monique Armstrong-Baidoo, Dr Christian Addai-Poku, Prof. Samuel Ofori Obuobisah Bekoe, Mr Obenfo Nana Kwasi Gyetuah, Mr Divine Worlanyo Agbenyo, Mr Michael Akanvibe Ayuraboya, Ms Emilia Affi Agbenyo, Dr Issahaque Munawaru, Jennifer Tachi and Prof. Tahiru Salifu Azek.

This was followed by the inaugu­ration of the NaCCA board which had Prof. Vincent Assanful as the chairperson. The others were Dr Sulemana Iddrisu, Prof. Augustine Ocloo, Prof. Azeko Tahiru Salifu, Mrs Comfort Ashiagbor, Prof. Ernest Kofi Davies, Mr Leonard Attivor, Mrs Ernesticia Lartey Asuinura and Prof. Samuel Ofori Obuobisah Bekoe.

Inaugurating the board of NA­SIA, Mr Iddrisu said there was the need for the agency to work closely with stakeholders to ensure a safe, secure and disciplined learning environment across all basic and second-cycle institutions.

“The use of weapons by students is unacceptable. I expect NASIA to step up its inspections and enforce safety standards in our schools. Every child and teacher deserves to feel safe in the learning environ­ment,” he said.

The Minister said the increas­ing records of violence in some schools should be an issue of concern for all, stressing that “I am particular about the school inspections because there have been some worrying developments in the country where, repeatedly, we are told that a student can have access to a weapon or even a gun whilst on campus. It only reflects a failure of school management, the school inspectorate system and parental responsibility.”

Addressing members of the board of NaCCA, Mr Iddrisu said they must ensure that the country’s educational curriculum aligned with the needs of the 21st century, especially in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

He noted that curriculum reform was essential to preparing students to compete globally and contribute meaningfully to national develop­ment.

“Our curriculum must reflect the demands of the future. I urge the NaCCA board to work diligently to strengthen STEM and TVET pathways, ensuring our learners are well-equipped for the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” he said.

Dr Maabobor Kor Jacob Aa­worb-Nang, representing NaSIA expressed gratitude to President Mahama for the confidence reposed in him and his team and pledged to work to promote excel­lence, equity and accountability in the schools.

On his part, Professor Assanful assured that the Board of NACCA would ensure that the development of the curriculum was in line with the required national standards.

BY CLIFF EKUFUL