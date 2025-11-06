Ministry of Health marks lead awareness week to curb lead poisoning

The Ministry of Health (MoH), in partnership with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and development partners, has observed this year’s Lead Awareness Week under the theme “No Safe Level: Act Now to End Lead Exposure.”

The campaign, supported by Pure Earth, aims to educate the public on the dangers of lead poisoning and promote efforts to eliminate lead from paints, consumer products, and the environment.

Speaking on behalf of the Chief Director of the Ministry, Mr. Frank Rajah said lead exposure remains a major public health concern, especially for children, pregnant women, and workers.

He explained that lead poisoning can cause serious and irreversible health effects, including brain damage, developmental delays, learning disabilities, and damage to vital organs such as the kidneys.

Mr. Rajah noted that the effects of lead exposure go beyond health, as they also carry social and economic costs that reduce productivity and hinder sustainable development.

He reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to preventive health measures, stronger regulations, and partnerships aimed at achieving a lead-free Ghana.

Dr. Fiona Braka, the World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Ghana, cited data from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation showing that lead exposure caused over 1.5 million deaths globally in 2021, most of them due to heart-related conditions. It also led to 33 million disability-adjusted life years lost worldwide.

Dr. Braka explained that children are more vulnerable to lead because their bodies absorb it more easily, leading to reduced IQ, learning difficulties, and behavioral problems. In pregnant women, lead exposure can result in miscarriage, stillbirth, premature birth, and birth defects.

She added that WHO, through the Bloomberg Philanthropies Lead Poisoning Prevention Initiative, will continue to support high-risk countries, including Ghana, to adopt clinical management guidelines for lead exposure and strengthen national systems for early detection and response.

The Lead Awareness Week celebration highlights Ghana’s growing commitment to protecting public health and ensuring a safer, lead-free environment for all.

By: Jacob Aggrey