MoGCSP Reaffirms Commitment to Advancing Peace, Security

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda by deepening collaboration among stakeholders to build a secure, equitable, and peaceful country.

The Ministry made this known at a press briefing held in Accra yesterday to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1325 on Women, Peace and Security, organised in partnership with the African Women Leaders Network (AWLN) Ghana Chapter.

In her address, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, commended partners and stakeholders for their continuous efforts in promoting women’s participation and leadership in peacebuilding.

“Your dedication continues to inspire progress and strengthen peace across our communities,” she added.

She urged the media to continue to tell stories of women peacebuilders, amplify their voices, and promote discussions of inclusion and resilience on their platforms.

The Minister underscored that empowering women in agribusiness, renewable energy, and the green economy remained crucial to building resilient communities and sustaining national peace.

“Sustaining the gains of the Women, Peace and Security agenda requires dedicated funding, effective inter-sectoral coordination, and robust monitoring and evaluation mechanisms,” she added.

Dr Lartey announced that the Ministry was preparing Ghana’s third National Action Plan (GANAP III), which would focus on inclusion, innovation, and resilience, while strengthening women’s active participation in all levels of peace and security processes.

Highlighting the country’s achievements, she noted that Ghana had made significant progress since implementing its first National Action Plan in 2012, followed by the second (2020–2025).

These plans, she explained, had guided interventions such as the passage of the Affirmative Action Gender Equity Act, 2024 (Act 1121), the appointment of gender focal persons in key security institutions, and the development of gender policies within the Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana Police, Immigration, and Prison Services.

The Executive Director of the Women, Media and Change (WOMEC) and a member of AWLN Ghana Chapter, Dr Charity Binka, praised the country’s progress in implementing the Women, Peace and Security agenda, noting that it remained one of Africa’s leading contributors of women peacekeepers.

“Peace is not sustainable when women are excluded,” she cautioned, calling for the full funding and implementation of GANAP III and stronger partnerships across government and civil society.

A Senior Gender Specialist at UN Women, Dr Afua Ansre, urged all stakeholders to move beyond rhetoric to measurable change by prioritising women’s inclusion in national and regional peace processes.

“Let us honour the legacy of UNSCR 1325 by continuing to empower women, not just for the next 25 years, but for generations to come,” she concluded.

The press briefing formed part of activities marking the global silver jubilee of UNSCR 1325, which recognises women’s indispensable role in conflict prevention, resolution, peacekeeping, and post-conflict reconstruction.

BY CECILIA YADA LAGBA

