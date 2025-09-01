MoH slashes fees of Nursing and Allied Health Training students by 50 percent

The Ministry of Health has announced a 50 percent reduction in admission fees for students entering Nursing and Allied Health Training Institutions, starting from the 2025/2026 academic year.

The Ministry explained that the intervention forms part of government’s new “No-Fee-Stress” Policy, which seeks to ease the financial burden on tertiary students across the country.

By this arrangement, government will absorb half of the approved fees for all first-year students.

The statement, signed and issued by Deputy Director and Spokesperson of the Ministry, Tony Goodman, said all training institutions were required to strictly comply with the approved fees and items communicated by the Ministry.

It cautioned that no institution was permitted to charge more than the approved amount or demand payments for items covered under the policy.

The Ministry noted that the reduction fulfills the commitment of President John Dramani Mahama to provide financial relief for parents and students who are determined to pursue their academic and professional dreams in health training.

The statement further advised Principals of Health Training Institutions to comply fully with the directive, warning that any Principal who contravenes it or imposes unauthorized fees would do so at their own peril.

The Ministry assured the public that it remains committed to promoting the welfare of students and advancing equitable access to health training education.

It directed Heads of institutions to commence admission processes for the 2025/2026 academic year.

By: Jacob Aggrey