More childhood cancer cases remain undiagnosed, untreated – Dr Tagoe

A lot of child­hood cancer cases remain undiagnosed and untreated in the country, a Pediatric Oncologist at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, Dr Lily Gloria Tagoe, has disclosed.

This, she said, was due to factors, including a lack of aware­ness among parents, difficulties in diagnosing cancer early while many children with symptoms were either not recognised as having cancer, or do not reach medical facilities in time for diagnosis and treatment.

Speaking at the launch of this year’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in Accra yesterday, she not­ed that global data projected that Ghana should have between 1,000 and 2,000 new cases of childhood cancer each year, but local treat­ment centres were only identifying about 400 to 500 cases annually.

“At Korle Bu, for instance, we see approximately 200 to 220 new cases each year yet, we know that there are many more children out there who are not receiving treat­ment,” Dr Tagoe explained.

The month-long event on the theme, ‘Joining Hands to Fight Childhood Cancer,’ aims to foster greater understanding and collabo­ration among stakeholders in order to improve the lives of children battling cancer.

Despite efforts to raise awareness on childhood cancer, Dr Tagoe noted that the increase in reported cases reflected better awareness, rather than a true rise in

incidence.

“As we continue our advocacy, we are seeing more children come in for treatment, but we still know there are many more we are miss­ing,” she noted.

Dr Tagoe also emphasised the importance of early detection, which significantly improved sur­vival rates.

“In Ghana, the survival rate for childhood cancers is around 50 per cent, however, for cancers which affects the kidneys, survival rates can exceed 70 to 80 per cent when detected early,” she indicated.

Dr Tagoe further said the cost of treatment of cancer cases had skyrocketed, making it difficult for many families to afford, “Paying GH¢12,000 for treatment is be­yond their reach.”

The Chairperson for the event, Mrs Lady Joy Otabil, emphasised the critical need for ongoing atten­tion and collective action to tackle childhood cancer.

“Cancer treatment has gained significant attention worldwide in recent years, but as with many ma­jor challenges, there can never be too much focus,” she stressed.

According to her, increased awareness would lead to greater strides in addressing the issue.

Mrs Otabil stressed that tack­ling childhood cancer effectively required the combined efforts of many, through research, education, policy, resources, and finances.

The Country Coordinator for World Child Cancer, Pinamang Boateng Desu, outlined the organ­isation’s key strategies at a recent event marking Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

“We focus on early diagnosis, improving treatment, and pro­viding financial, nutritional, and psychosocial support for children with cancer and their families. Advocacy is also a crucial part of our work,” she explained.

Ms Desu also mentioned that awareness efforts should extend beyond September, aiming for year-round education and resource allocation to improve treatment and survival rates for children with cancer in Ghana.

