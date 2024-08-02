Motorcycle rider fined GH¢1,800 for traffic offences

The Hohoe Magistrate’s Court has imposed GH¢1,800 fine on Justice Adzaglo, a motorcycle rider, for disobeying traffic regulations.

Adzaglo, who was accused of riding motorcycle, without licence, insurance and road worthiness document, pleaded guilty to the charges.

He was sentenced on his own plea to GH¢1,800 fine or serve four months in prison if he defaults.

The court, presided over by Madam Comfort Asamoah Sarpong, ordered the convict not to use any motorcycle or vehicle on the road until he acquired a licence.

Chief Inspector Charles Azia­ti, prosecuting, said personnel of the Volta North Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Depart­ment (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, who were on duty at the Hohoe main market traffic

light, spotted the convict riding a motorcycle.

The court heard that on reaching the main market traffic light, the police signaled Adzagloto stop when ‘the light showed red’, but he ignored the police.

Chief Insp Aziati said Adza­glo was stopped and asked to switch off the engine and hand over the ignition key of the mo­torcycle to the MTTD official.

He said after turning off the engine, Adzaglo refused to hand over the key, so the police pushed the motorcycle from that spot to the police station.

Chief Insp Aziati said the convict later followed up to the police station and during inter­rogation, it was detected that he did not possess riding licence, and there was no insurance covering the motorcycle and no road worthy certificate. –—GNA