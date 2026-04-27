MTN Ghana SME Awards 2026 launched to boost enterprise growth

The MTN Ghana SME Awards (SMEGA) 2026 has been launched in Accra with a call on Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to leverage innovation, resilience and digital solutions to scale beyond borders.

The initiative seeks to recognise and support outstanding entrepreneurs while creating visibility for their contribution to national development.

It is on the theme: ‘Empowering SMEs to Scale beyond Borders through Innovation, Resilience and Digital Solutions.’

Speaking at the official launch of the MTN Ghana SMEGA awards in Accra, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Enterprises Agency, Ms Margaret Ansei, commended the organisers for their sustained commitment to highlighting the role of SMEs in Ghana’s economy.

She described the theme for this year’s awards as timely, stressing the need to empower businesses to scale beyond borders through digital solutions and innovation.

According to her, SMEs constitute over 85 per cent of businesses in the country and play a critical role in employment creation and innovation.

Ms Ansei, however, noted that many SMEs continue to face challenges such as limited access to finance, digital capacity gaps, restricted market access and regulatory bottlenecks.

She lauded MTN Ghana for its continued support, adding that such partnerships would strengthen the private sector and position Ghanaian businesses for global opportunities.

The Senior Manager for SMEs at MTN Ghana, Mr Abubakar Sadiq Mohammed, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting SMEs with the official launch of the 2026 MTN SMEGA under its Accelerate Programme.

He noted that MTN partnered SMEGA to recognise and celebrate excellence across Ghana’s diverse SME sector, following the awards’ return last year after a five-year hiatus.

Mr Mohammed said this year’s awards would honour outstanding enterprises in 18 categories, including agribusiness, manufacturing, digital technology and women entrepreneurship.

According to him, the partnership goes beyond sponsorship and represents a “statement of purpose” aimed at providing a level playing field for businesses.

He added that the MTN Ghana SME Accelerate Programme has impacted over 400 entrepreneurs through training clinics, and would be extended nationwide to build capacity and promote innovation among SMEs.

The Head of SME Ghana, Mr Kwesi Ofori Junior, underscored the critical role of SMEs in driving Ghana’s economic growth, urging stakeholders to intensify support for the sector.

He noted that despite economic challenges, SMEs continue to demonstrate resilience, innovation and growth.

Mr Ofori Junior said the awards scheme is designed to provide visibility, credibility and opportunities for businesses to access mentorship, partnerships and investment.

He commended partners, including the Ghana Enterprises Agency and the Ministry of Trade and Industry, for their continued support, and encouraged entrepreneurs to take advantage of the platform to scale beyond borders.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE & EUGENE AMPIAW

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