MultiChoice clarifies DStv value offering effective October 1

MultiChoice Ghana has clarified its new DStv value offering following concerns raised after a joint press conference with the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, the National Communications Authority, and MultiChoice Africa.

The company explained in a statement that its website FAQs may have created the wrong impression about the package, which takes effect from today.

According to the company, the new arrangement fully supports the joint media statement issued by the Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, and its implementation has already begun.

MultiChoice further noted that a committee will reconvene in three months to review the impact of the initiative, describing the review process as periodic.

The company stressed that there are no restrictions on subscribers’ bouquet choices, and the new value offer applies to both existing, returning, and new customers.

MultiChoice apologized for any confusion the FAQs may have caused.

By: Jacob Aggrey