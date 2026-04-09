Mustapha Abdul-Hamid declares bid for NPP national vice chairman position

Former NPA boss, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid has announced his decision to contest for the position of National Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) when nominations open.

In a statement addressed to party members, he said the decision follows repeated calls from the rank and file of the party for him to serve in a national executive role.

He noted that he had listened to the concerns and appeals before making his decision.

“This is not an ambition born of personal gain, but a desire to give back to the party what it has invested in me,” he stated.

Dr. Abdul-Hamid highlighted his long-standing involvement in the party, dating back to 1992 when he was a founding member of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) branch of the NPP.

He recalled being present at Victoria Park in Cape Coast during the transition from the Danquah-Busia Club to the NPP.

He also outlined his experience within the party, noting that he previously contested for National Organizer in 2001 and General Secretary in 2005, but was unsuccessful.

Despite the losses, he said these experiences have strengthened him over the years.

He added that he served as the first elected National Youth Organizer of the party, as well as spokesperson for former presidential candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for ten years.

He worked as Deputy National Campaign Manager during the party’s 2020 election campaign.

Dr. Abdul-Hamid expressed confidence in his ability to contribute to the leadership of the party, describing himself as someone with the knowledge and experience to support whoever is elected as chairman.

He further called for unity within the party, stressing the need to “re-strategize, rebuild and reorganize” to return the NPP to a strong leadership position.

He concluded by saying that the process of regaining national leadership starts from within the party.

By: Jacob Aggrey