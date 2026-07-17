My focus is on prez Mahama’s success, not NDC flagbearer race- Mustapha Gbande

The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande, says his main priority is to support President John Dramani Mahama to succeed rather than engage in discussions about who will become the party’s next flagbearer.

Speaking on Eyewitness News yesterday, July 15, 2026, with Umaru Sanda Amadu, he said he would not be distracted by speculation over the party’s future leadership.

Responding to questions about whether National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, popularly known as General Mosquito, could contest to become the NDC’s presidential candidate, Gbande said the chairman had not informed him of any such intention.

“General Mosquito is my father and my boss. He hasn’t told me that he wants to contest the election,” he said.

He stressed that his loyalty remains with President Mahama and that his focus is to help him succeed.

“My loyalty, whether the President likes me or not, is to the President. I want to see President Mahama succeed. If anybody thinks I will be silent, they are joking,” he said.

On the party’s upcoming internal elections, Gbande declined to support any potential candidate for the position of National Chairman.

He explained that the party’s guidelines do not allow premature campaigning or declarations of intention.

According to him, he had directed that no national officer should begin campaigning before the appropriate time because doing so would undermine the party’s internal processes.

Asked whether he intended to contest for any position himself, he said he was not campaigning and was not concerned about the outcome if he eventually decided to run.

“I don’t care whether I contest and lose or I don’t contest. The work I have done speaks for itself,” he said.

Gbande rejected suggestions that he was arrogant, saying he preferred to speak honestly about issues affecting the party.

He said many party members privately complain about challenges within the NDC but fail to express the same views publicly.

“I believe we should deal with problems directly instead of pretending they do not exist,” he said.

During the interview, he also claimed that former NDC Deputy General Secretary Koku Anyidoho was no longer a member of the party.

He further alleged that Anyidoho was acting as a consultant to former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, although he did not provide evidence to support the claim.

Gbande maintained that discipline and respect for the party’s rules are essential as the NDC prepares for its internal elections.

By: Jacob Aggrey