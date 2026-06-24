NADMO tackles flooding in Volta Region

The Volta Regional Office of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) says it is managing flooding situations in five municipalities and districts in the region.

The affected communities include Dekpor in the Ketu North Municipality, Gakli and Duta in the Ketu South Municipality, Aborlorve-Norlifui and parts of Anyarko in the Keta Municipality.

Others are communities within the Tsime area, including Kome, Blamezado and Agorbledokui in the Keta Municipality, Anlokordzi, Desiadenyo, Henry House and Adzimakorpe in the Ho Municipality, as well as some communities in the South Tongu District.

The Volta Regional NADMO Coordinator, Mr Paschal Agbagba, who disclosed this to The Ghanaian Times in Ho yesterday, stated that the organisation remained in control of the situation.

He explained that continuous rains accompanied by storms had led to the inundation of communities, schools and Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds.

Mr Agbagba indicated that at Kome, ongoing road construction works had contributed to the flooding after weak culverts were removed, worsening the situation in the community.

He noted that NADMO had provided roofing sheets to repair school buildings whose roofs were ripped off by the storms, and also supplied food items to affected residents.

Mr Agbagba further stated that the regional office had contacted the national headquarters of NADMO for additional support for victims, assuring that relief items would soon be delivered to ease their plight.

He commended the Member of Parliament for Ketu North, Mr Edem Agbana, for supporting flood victims with food items, describing the gesture as complementary to NADMO’s efforts.

Moreover, Mr Agbagba stated that in some of the affected communities, canoes were being used as a means of transportation, while domestic animals such as goats and sheep had perished due to the floods.

FROM SAMUEL AGBEWODE, HO

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