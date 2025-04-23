National Chief Imam expresses condolence on Pope Francis’ death

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu and the Muslim Community in Ghana have expressed their condo­lences to the leadership of the Catholic Church in the country and the Vatican, as they mourn the Bishop of Rome, Pope Francis.

According to the Chief Imam, the passing of the Pontiff was a great loss to the global interfaith community, particularly the Abrahamic fraternity.

A press statement issued and signed by the Personal Assistant to the Nation­al Chief Imam, Dr Mohammed Marzuq Abubakari Azindoo and copied The Ghana­ian Times yesterday said the world would, forever, remember an icon whose voice helped shape international order in many areas of life, from moral leadership to human rights championship.

He said the late Pope Francis stood for the mar­ginalised, “It was, therefore, not surprising that on the eve of his departure to eter­nity, he called for an end to the atrocities in Gaza.”

“The revered Mufti fur­ther hailed Pope Francis for striking a reasonable balance between orthodoxy in ser­vice to God and modernity in service to humanity.”

“It is the hope of the venerable Imam that the Pontiff’s legacy of love for the environment would continue to inspire confi­dence in the global fight against climate crisis,” he emphasised.

This, he wished all the Vatican, a peaceful Papal Conclave that would pro­duce a successor of equal honour.

BY TIMES REPORTER