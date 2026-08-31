National Service Authority reopens portal for defaulters and private candidates

The National Service Authority (NSA) has reopened its portal for defaulters and private candidates to apply for PIN codes for the 2026/2027 national service year.

In a statement issued on August 31, the Authority announced that the portal will remain open from Monday, August 31, 2026, to Friday, September 4, 2026.

The NSA explained that eligible applicants include Ghanaian nationals who completed their studies abroad, private candidates, defaulters and applicants facing challenges with their registration.

It urged eligible applicants who have not completed the registration process to use the extended period to apply for their PIN codes and submit all required documents at designated NSA offices before the deadline.

The Authority advised applicants to ensure that all registration requirements and supporting documents are completed and submitted by Friday, September 4, 2026.

The NSA reminded the public that under the National Service Authority Act, 2024 (Act 1119), every Ghanaian citizen who has completed an accredited tertiary institution is required to undertake national service.

Management described the extension as the final opportunity for defaulters and private candidates to regularise their status and obtain their PIN codes.

It stressed that Friday, September 4, 2026, is the final deadline for applications for PIN codes under the extension.

By: Jacob Aggrey