Ghana steps up campaign to retain UN Human Rights Council seat

Ghana has stepped up its diplomatic campaign to retain its seat on the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), with its Ambassador to Brazil, Nii Amasah Namoale, seeking Chile’s support for the country’s re-election bid for the 2027–2029 term.

Nii Namoale made the appeal when he paid a courtesy call on the Chilean Ambassador to Brazil, Issa Kort, in Brasilia, as part of Ghana’s broader efforts to rally support ahead of the election.

During the engagement, Nii Namoale highlighted Ghana’s longstanding commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights, democratic governance, the rule of law and the peaceful resolution of conflicts.

He said Ghana believed the Human Rights Council must remain “a credible and effective platform” for advancing universal human rights and fundamental freedoms.

“Our commitment to human rights, democratic governance and the rule of law remains central to Ghana’s engagement with the international community,” he said.

The Ambassador said Ghana remained determined to play a constructive role in shaping global responses to emerging human rights challenges.

He explained that the diplomatic engagement formed part of Ghana’s wider efforts to secure support for its re-election and obtain another mandate to continue contributing to the promotion and protection of human rights at the international level.

The meeting also provided an opportunity for Ghana and Chile to reaffirm their cordial relations and explore avenues for deeper bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Mr Kort thanked his Ghanaian counterpart for the visit and reiterated the importance of cooperation between the two countries in promoting growth and development.

Ghana’s current three-year term on the 47-member Human Rights Council ends on December 31, 2026.

The country is seeking re-election for another three-year term, from 2027 to 2029.

The election is scheduled to take place this year at the United Nations headquarters in New York, where members of the UN General Assembly will elect countries to serve on the Council for the new term.

The 47 seats on the Council are distributed among the five UN regional groups, with Africa allocated 13 seats, Asia-Pacific 13, Latin America and the Caribbean eight, Western European and Other States seven, and Eastern Europe six.

BY VICTOR A. BUXTON

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