Boakye Agyarko campaign denies rift with Bawumia ahead of NPP chairman election

The campaign team of New Patriotic Party (NPP) national chairman hopeful Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko has dismissed claims of a rift between him and the party’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

In a press statement issued in Accra on August 30, the campaign also rejected what it described as attempts by some individuals to claim collective achievements of the NPP as personal accomplishments ahead of the party’s national executive elections on October 3.

According to the statement signed by the campaign spokesperson, Vincent Frimpong Manu, Mr Agyarko has instructed his campaign team not to attack any of his fellow contestants.

It said Mr Agyarko believes every candidate in the race has contributed to the growth of the NPP and would be needed after the election.

The campaign highlighted Mr Agyarko’s record of service to the party, describing him as a founding member of the NPP who has served in several capacities since 1992.

It said he chaired the Danquah-Busia Club of North America and later served as the party’s North America Coordinator.

According to the statement, he was also the National Campaign Manager for the NPP during the 2012 general election and later served as a Policy Adviser to the party’s presidential candidate in the 2016 elections.

The campaign said Mr Agyarko also worked for more than two decades at the Bank of New York before serving as Minister for Energy.

On claims of a misunderstanding between Mr Agyarko and Dr Bawumia, the campaign stressed that the aspiring national chairman fully supports the NPP flagbearer.

“Dr Bawumia has his full support,” the statement noted, adding that Mr Agyarko has maintained that he would not interfere with the work of the flagbearer.

It explained that while the flagbearer leads the party’s campaign and communicates its political message, the national chairman is responsible for building and managing the party machinery needed to win elections.

The campaign further stated that Mr Agyarko was not seeking the national chairman position as a stepping stone for a future presidential ambition.

It said his independence would enable him to serve as a fair leader, unite the various groups within the party and help reconcile supporters of candidates who contested the party’s presidential primary.

The campaign said Mr Agyarko would soon release a separate statement outlining his plans for rebuilding the NPP if elected national chairman.

It added that delegates would ultimately decide on October 3 based on the facts and the records of the candidates.

By: Jacob Aggrey