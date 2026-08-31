Tema General Hospital gets facelift for women’s emergency care

The Obstetrics and Gynaecology Emergency Ward of the Tema General Hospital has been renovated and handed over to the hospital’s management to provide a more conducive environment for women receiving emergency care.

The intervention, funded by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GREY Pacific Ghana Limited, Mr Godswill Kwesi Letsu Grey, also included the refurbishment of the emergency ward, conference room and other facilities within the unit.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony on Thursday, Mr Grey said his motivation for supporting healthcare facilities was rooted in his faith and his desire to be a blessing to society.

He mentioned that hospitals should provide patients with safe, comfortable and supportive environments that were conducive to healing.

“We were here last year to donate medicines, and this year, we decided to support the hospital with infrastructure and equipment,” he noted.

Mr Grey also stated that the initiative formed part of a broader effort to support hospitals with infrastructure and medical resources, stressing that saving lives should be treated as a collective priority.

The Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Ralph Armah, expressed profound gratitude to GREY Pacific Ghana Limited for the gesture.

He commended the staff of the hospital for their dedication and hard work, saying the renovated facility would contribute significantly to improving the quality of healthcare delivery.

Dr Armah said the refurbished facilities would not only enhance emergency care for women but also support healthcare education and training.

He urged other organisations and individuals to emulate the gesture by supporting healthcare institutions with the resources needed to improve service delivery and save lives.

BY TIMES REPORTER

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