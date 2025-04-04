NCCE urges Ghanaians to resolve misunderstanding through dialogue

Ghanaians, particularly the youth have been entreated to use dialogue rather than violence to resolve any form of misunderstanding between them and their neighbours.

That, according to the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) was to ensure such misunderstandings were settled amicably without threatening the peace and stability.

The Secretary to the Commission, Mrs Lucille Hewlett Annan who gave the advice at a post-election violence engagement organised NCCE for youth and women groups at Madina in the La Nkwantanang Madina Municipality of the Greater Accra Region Thursday, said Ghana had embraced democracy as the preferred option of governance, hence the need to uphold the tenets of democracy, including using the right channels to address grievances.

Mrs Annan expressed concern about post-election violence that had characterised the transfer of power from one political party to another, in recent times.

“After the successful 2024 elections, we realised that there are certain violence or activities that were carried on by some unknown people. People attacked the Electoral Commission offices while others vandalised ballot boxes ,” she said.

With the support of the European Union (EU), the engagement created awareness about the effects of violence, and illicit arms use and the need to ensure a peaceful and stable society.

The roles of youth in promoting post-election peace and stability; the consequences of post-election violence; post-election misinformation and disinformation and the vigilantism and related offences act were some of the topics treated at the event.

At least, five key state institutions, including the Ghana Gas Company, Passport Office, and Tema Harbour, according to reports, were attacked and vandalised after the December 7, 2024, general election.

Mrs Annan warned that such post-election violence could undermine the country’s democracy and erode the progress made over the past three decades.

According to her, using violence to resolve conflicts could only worsen the situation and disrupt the peace and security of the country, adding that it deepened divisions and hindered national cohesion.

Highlighting the role of youth in ending such acts to promote national cohesion, the NCCE Secretary charged them to be tolerant and united in their respective diverse communities.

Additionally, she urged them to foster mutual respect and shared national values.

“They should eschew all forms of violence, and if they have issues, their preferred choice is dialogue and reconciliation rather than violence and other things and destruction of public property,” she stated.

