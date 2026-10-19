NDC directs Obuasi SHTS headmaster to withdraw from Juaben chairmanship race

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has directed the headmaster of Obuasi Senior High Technical School, Zakaria Abdulai, to withdraw from the race for the Juaben constituency chairmanship or face disqualification.

The party’s Deputy National Communications Director, Julius Kwame Anthony, disclosed this during an interview on JoyNews’ The Probe on Sunday, October 18, 2026.

According to him, the party took the decision following reports of alleged sexual abuse in schools involving the headmaster, who is currently being investigated by law enforcement agencies.

He explained that the party had formally communicated its position to Mr Abdulai, insisting that he must withdraw his chairmanship bid or be disqualified.

“Our rationale is simple. This person is currently being investigated by law enforcement agencies who essentially report to our government,” Mr Anthony stated.

He added that the party had been aware of the matter since it came to light but had not previously made its position public.

The directive comes amid public concern over the allegations of sexual abuse in schools and the headmaster’s decision to contest the constituency chairmanship position.

By: Jacob Aggrey