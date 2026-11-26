President and Commander-in-Chief John Dramani Mahama has officially handed over a new fleet of aircraft to the Ghana Air Force, marking a significant step in the government’s commitment to modernising the armed forces.

The new aircraft include, one Airbus H175 helicopter, One Airbus H160 helicopter, One Dassault Falcon 6X long-range executive aircraft.

Speaking at the handover, President Mahama said, “When we ask our service personnel to meet the high standards of professionalism, the government has the responsibility to provide them with a means to do so.”

This acquisition is part of a broader programme to modernise the Ghana Armed Forces. Initiatives include restoring and upgrading existing aircraft, improving aviation infrastructure, investing in personnel development, procuring two offshore patrol vessels for the Ghana Navy, constructing regional airstrips, and enhancing operational capacity with forward operating bases and electronic warfare capabilities.

President Mahama emphasised the importance of procuring directly from manufacturers to eliminate intermediaries and ensure transparency.

The President acknowledged the support of international partners, especially French President Emmanuel Macron, and thanked the manufacturers for their cooperation.

“As Commander-in-Chief, I recognise the sacrifice that service in the Armed Forces demands… We will continue investing in your training and welfare,” he concluded.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme