President John Dramani Mahama has reconstituted the Governing Board of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and appointed Mr. Solomon Quaynor as Chairman.

The President has also appointed the following members to the Governing Board:Hajia Zuwera Mohammed Ibrahimah, MP, Mr. Mawutor Agbavitor, Ms. Amina Adam, Andani Yakubu Abdulai (Yoo-Naa) and Mr. Kwame Jantuah

In a major shake-up, the President has directed the reassignment of Mr. Kwame Ntow Amoah, Chief Executive Officer of GNPC, to the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition with immediate effect. Mr. Amoah will serve as Technical Advisor to the Ministry for the remainder of his contract.

Mr. Hamis Ussif, currently Deputy Chief Executive responsible for Finance, Commercial and Administration at GNPC, will assume office as Acting Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect pending the appointment of a substantive Chief Executive Officer.

The Minister has also been asked to liaise with the Board to ensure an orderly handover and continuity of the Corporation’s operations.

The President thanked Mr Amoah for his service to the nation and his contributions to GNPC and Ghana’s petroleum sector.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme