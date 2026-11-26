President John Dramani Mahama will undertake a state visit to the Republic of Barbados from 26 to 30 November 2026.

The visit underscores the longstanding historical and friendly relations between Ghana and Barbados.

The President’s visit is significant as it recognises the historical connections rooted in the transatlantic slave trade and celebrates the resilience and achievements of both nations.

He will attend the 60th independence anniversary parade on 30 November 2026 and is expected to deliver a toast to the people of Barbados.

The official programme includes engagements to promote cultural, diplomatic, and economic ties between the two nations.

President Mahama will meet the President of Barbados, His Excellency The Most Hon., Jeffrey Davidson Bostic, F.B., M.V.O, and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

He will also participate in the unveiling of the King Cuffie Statue and in a twinning ceremony between Cape Coast and Speightstown, Barbados.

On Friday, President Mahama will address a Joint Session of Parliament and attend several cultural events, including a tree-planting ceremony at the Botanical Gardens and a President’s Ball celebrating Barbados’ cultural heritage.

On Saturday, he will speak at the official opening of the Ancestral Memorial to the Enslaved in Newton, Christ Church, a solemn occasion honouring the memory of the millions who suffered during the Transatlantic Slave Trade.

The invitation from Barbados and President Mahama’s acceptance, following his recent visit to Jamaica, affirm his commitment to strengthening Ghana’s international relations, particularly with Caribbean nations and the African diaspora.

Ahead of assuming the chairmanship of the African Union, President Mahama aims to enhance friendship and cooperation, and to increase trade and investment between African and Caribbean nations.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme