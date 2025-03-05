NEW GIADEC CEO OPTIMISTIC ABOUT CONTRIBUTION OF ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY TO GHANA’S ECONOMIC RECOVERY

The newly appointed Acting CEO of the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC) Mr. Reindorf Twumasi Ankrah, has expressed optimism about the potential of Ghana’s Integrated Aluminium Industry (IAI) becoming a lead contributor to the Ghanaian economy.

Speaking at a staff durbar organized to formally welcome him as the new CEO of the Corporation, Mr. Twumasi Ankrah noted that he is determined to continue from where his predecessor left and work to position GIADEC as an institution of significant national importance that ought to be supported to develop every aspect of the aluminium value chain.

“The integrated aluminium industry is a strategic national project and if fully developed, can contribute in excess of $2BN to the economy and that is something that I believe deserves the attention of any government. My immediate focus will be to ensure that every aspect of the aluminium value chain is developed to enable us to fully harness this opportunity” he said.

Mr. Twumasi Ankrah further stated that President Mahama’s vision is to industrialize the economy and create jobs for the Ghanaian people by harnessing the country’s natural resources. Additionally, there will be a deliberate focus on the host communities where these resources are located, ensuring that the local populations benefit from the mines and refineries which will be built.

“We will work to strengthen the relationship we have established between GIADEC, the Chiefs, and the local communities. This is a crucial part of our goal to ensure that our revered Chiefs and the people in these communities ultimately become the biggest beneficiaries of a functioning Integrated Aluminium Industry”.

On his part, the outgoing CEO, Mr. Michael Ansah, expressed his gratitude to the staff for their support in advancing the development of the Integrated Aluminium Industry during his tenure and expressed confidence in the ability of the new CEO to succeed in his new role.

“We have in these past years laid a solid foundation towards taking this country to the next level of developing an Integrated Aluminium Industry. With the support of every member of staff, we are proud of the extent of work done and significant milestones including the selection of strategic partners for the IAI projects”.

Mr. Ansah urged GIADEC staff to provide their maximum support to the new CEO and assist him in realizing the mission of GIADEC which is to develop and promote an Integrated Aluminium Industry in Ghana.

GIADEC was established under the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation Act, 2018 (Act 976), to develop and promote a globally competitive Integrated Aluminium Industry (IAI) in Ghana.

Ghana currently has an operational bauxite mine in Awaso and an aluminium smelter, the VALCO smelter in Tema. What is missing to ensure a full integration of Ghana’s aluminium industry is an alumina refinery.

Mr. Twumasi Ankrah is expected to bring his wealth of experience and dynamism to bear by offering strong leadership, providing clear direction, and build upon the foundation established by his predecessor in advancing the development of a fully operational Integrated Aluminium Industry.

Reindorf Twumasi Ankrah is a distinguished lawyer with extensive experience. His expertise spans multiple legal domains, including the extractive industry, real estate, medical negligence, corporate and commercial law, dispute resolution, family law, and criminal defence.

Mr. Ankrah holds an LLM in Energy Law, an LLB, and a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science with Sociology, all from the University of Ghana.

He is currently a partner at Morrison, Twumasi & Partners, where he leads the firm’s dispute resolution and litigation division.

Over the years, he has provided legal advisory services on investment analysis, energy and mining policies, compliance, and legal risk management.

He has also played a crucial role in assisting clients with project financing, debt restructuring, and obtaining regulatory approvals.

By Cliff Ekuful