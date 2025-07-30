New York gunman went to wrong office, mayor says

A gunman who killed four peo­ple when he stormed a skyscrap­er in the heart of New York on Monday evening left a note that appeared to blame the National Football League (NFL) for a brain injury, the city’s Mayor Eric Adams says.

The attacker, 27-year-old Shane Tamura of Las Vegas, shot himself dead after opening fire in a building where the American football league has its head­quarters, but went to a different part of the building after taking the wrong lift.

The gunman was carrying a note in which he blamed CTE, a brain disease triggered by head trauma, for his mental illness, Adams said.

Tamura played football as a teenager but did not play in the NFL, ex-team­mates have told US media.

New York City police officer Didarul Islam, 36 – who was working as a security guard at the building – was among those killed.

Another of the victims was an em­ployee of finance giant Blackstone, who was named by her company as Wesley LePatner.

Two male civilians were also killed. An NFL employee was also “serious­ly injured” in the attack, the league’s commissioner Roger Goodell wrote in a message to staff.

Asked about a possible motive, Adams told CBS: “He]did have a note on him. The note alluded to that he felt he had CTE, a known brain injury for those who participate in contact sports.

“He appeared to have blamed the NFL for his injury.”

Tamura was a football player during his time at high school in California, ex-teammates earlier told NBC News.

The gunman appears to have driven across the US from Las Vegas to New York, and used an assault-style rifle during the attack.

After opening fire in the lobby, Tamura is believed to have entered a lift to the 33rd floor of the skyscraper and con­tinued to open fire.

Mayor Adams said a preliminary investigation shows that the gunman mistakenly went to the office of Rudin Management, which owns the building.

Tamura later turned his gun on himself.

The incident brought parts of Midtown Manhattan and public trans­portation to a halt. A BBC journalist at the scene reported seeing scores of police vehicles and at least one person with a bloodied chest being taken away on a stretcher.

Bystanders reported hearing what sounded like gunshots and police told those in the area, including the BBC journalist, to shelter in nearby buildings.Police worked floor-by-floor to clear the building, an effort that took hours.

