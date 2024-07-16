New York Red Bulls Academy, Soccer For Dreamers support amputee team, others  

Ameri­can-Based New York Red Bulls Academy, through Soccer For Dreamers, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) has presented football kits and gear to Kumasi-based As­anteman Amputee Soccer Club to support their activities.

Asanteman Amputee SC, the 2018 Ghana Amputee football league champions, have been on a massive appeal for support to strengthen the team to challenge for titles and to groom players for the national teams as well as the foreign markets.

Their plea caught the ears of the Ghana representative of the NGO, Stephane Lecosson, who, after thorough background checks, put in a request for support to the President of Soccer for Dreamers, Sylvia Akwaboah, and had the New York-based outfit deciding to support.

The items included Red Bull jackets, Red Bull Leipzig jerseys, Red Bull T-shirts, and Nike-brand­ed water bottles, among others.

Making the presentation at their annual health talk for female footballers, Mrs Akwaboah, in the company of her kids Baruch, Jed and Kayden, said they were inspired by the story of the club and decided to support.

She urged the team to put the items to good use and hoped that there would be better days when more support would come their way.

The NGO also presented jerseys, boots, and other football gear to Immigration Ladies, Teshie Con­stant Ladies, GRA Ladies, Halifax Queens, and Sissamba Ladies, while four male clubs, namely Agenda FC from Shai Hills, Fia­konya FC from Somanya, Abonya, Young Believers from Dodowa, and D-Shooters FC from Odumse, also benefited from the gesture.

In collaboration with the Ghana Football Association (GFA), they held a health talk on menstrual hygiene and distributed menstrual cups to female players.

The Compliance and Integrity Officer at the GFA, Obed Tuffour, took the male clubs through a talk on upholding the integrity of the game as well as protecting matches and competitions against match manipulations.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY