No 24-Hour Economy without stable electricity – VRA Chief Executive

The Chief Executive of the Volta River Authority (VRA), Mr Edward E. Obeng-Kenzo, has emphasised the need for reliable, affordable and sustainable electricity to drive the successful implementation of Ghana’s 24-Hour Economy policy.

He indicated that the country’s industrial transformation agenda would remain unattainable without uninterrupted power supply.

Mr Obeng-Kenzo explained that the government’s 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Programme offered a historic opportunity to reposition Ghana as a competitive, industrial and export-driven economy.

However, he cautioned that factories, hospitals, transport systems, data centres and businesses could not operate continuously without dependable electricity.

He made these remarks when he delivered the keynote address at the second Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE)-Professor Douglas Boateng Lecture Series in Accra.

He stressed that reliable power remained the lifeblood of every successful economy, adding that the success of the 24-hour economy would largely depend on the reliability, affordability and availability of electricity.

Speaking on the theme, “Power never sleeps: VRA, the 24-Hour Economy and the industrial future of Ghana,” Mr Obeng-Kenzo noted that the VRA had played a central role in Ghana’s energy development for more than six decades.

He said the Authority had evolved from its initial hydroelectric generation at Akosombo and Kpong to include thermal and renewable energy sources, with a current installed capacity of about 2,547 megawatts, supplying power to Ghana and some neighbouring countries.

Mr Obeng-Kenzo further stated that the VRA was investing in renewable energy, modernising its generation facilities and deploying smart technologies to build a cleaner, more resilient and reliable power system capable of supporting continuous industrial activity.

While acknowledging Ghana’s progress in expanding access to electricity, he noted that significant investment was still required in grid modernisation, battery storage systems, digital monitoring technologies and other critical infrastructure to meet future energy demand.

He pointed out that the energy sector was no longer just a support system for economic development but had become a key driver of industrialisation, job creation, investment and regional integration.

Reaffirming the Authority’s commitment to powering Ghana’s economic transformation, Mr Obeng-Kenzo stated “Just as the Volta River continues to flow day and night, season after season, so too must our commitment to powering Ghana’s development remain unwavering. People may rest, but progress cannot sleep; neither can power.”

In a welcome address delivered on behalf of the President of the Ghana Institution of Engineering, Mr Ludwig Annang Hesse, by the Executive Director, Dr Enyonam Kpekpena, the institution said the lecture series aimed to examine how the experience, infrastructure and strategic position of the VRA could support Ghana’s transition to a productive 24-hour economy and a more competitive industrial future.

BY TIMES REPORTER

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