President Mahama to host Zimbabwe’s president for three day state visit

President John Dramani Mahama will host Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa for a three day state visit to Ghana from April 1 to April 3, 2026.

He is expected to arrive in Accra where he will be received with full military honours. A state banquet will also be held in his honour.

The visit will include high level bilateral talks between the two leaders.

These engagements will focus on strengthening cooperation in areas such as trade, tourism, agriculture, healthcare, sanitation, and efforts to address corruption and unemployment.

The two presidents are also expected to witness the signing of key agreements aimed at deepening cooperation between the two countries.

As part of his visit, he will tour the Sweden Ghana Medical Centre and the Accra Compost and Recycling Plant.

He will also visit the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park to pay homage to Ghana’s first president.

The visit is expected to strengthen the long standing relationship between Ghana and Zimbabwe and promote closer cooperation for development.

By: Jacob Aggrey