Norwegian Ambassador pays courtesy call on Speaker Bagbin to deepen bilateral cooporation

The Norwegian Ambassador, H. E. John Mikal Kvistad, to Ghana, has paid a courtesy call on the Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, to discuss avenues for strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

The meeting focused on potential cooperation in key areas, including maritime security, mutual economic relations, double taxation agreements, environmental action, and multilateral collaboration.

In his remarks, Ambassador Kvistad, congratulated Speaker Bagbin on his recent appointment as a mediator in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He commended Ghana’s strong democratic credentials, noting that the country’s reputation for political stability and good governance makes such an appointment well-deserved.

Speaker Bagbin, in response, expressed his appreciation for Norway’s continued partnership and assured the Ambassador of Parliament’s commitment to advancing Ghana’s democratic values.