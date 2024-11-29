Notre-Dame to reopen five years after fire

The world gets a first look inside a resplendent new Notre-Dame on Friday, as France’s President Emmanuel Macron conducts a televised tour to mark the cathe­dral’s imminent re-opening.

Five-and-a-half years after the devastating fire of 2019, Paris’s Gothic jewel has been rescued, renovated and refurbished – of­fering visitors what promises to be a breathtaking visual treat.

The president – accompanied by his wife Brigitte and Arch­bishop of Paris Laurent Ulrich – are kicking off a programme of ceremonies that culminates with an official “entry” into the cathedral on December 7 and the first Catholic mass the next day.

After being shown high­lights of the building’s €700m (£582m) renovation – including the massive roof timbers that replace the medieval frame con­sumed in the fire – he will give a speech of thanks to around 1,300 craftsmen and women gathered in the nave.

Notre-Dame’s re-vamped interior has been kept a close­ly-guarded secret – with only a few images released over the years marking the progress of the renovation work.

But people who have been inside recently say the expe­rience is awe-inspiring, the cathedral lifted by a new clarity and brightness that mark a sharp contrast with the pervading gloom of before.

“The word that will best cap­ture the day is ‘splendour’,” said an insider of the Elysée closely involved with the restoration.

“People will discover the splendour of the cut stone, [which is] of an immaculate whiteness such as has not been seen in the cathedral maybe for centuries.”

On the evening of April 15, 2019, viewers around the world watched aghast as live pictures were broadcast of orange flames spreading along the roof of the cathedral, and then – at the peak of the conflagration – of the 19th Century spire crashing to the ground.

