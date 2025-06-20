NPP constitutes 9-member committee to plan delegates conference

The New Patri­otic Party (NPP) has constituted a nine-member planning committee to oversee preparations for the upcoming Annual National Delegates Conference, which will be held at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium from July 18 to 20, 2025.

The committee, chaired by Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, has, among other mandates, the responsibility to ensure the successful planning of the Presidential Primaries scheduled for January 31, 2026, to elect the party’s flagbearer for the 2028 elections.

Other members of the Commit­tee were Henry Nana Boakye (Vice Chair), Alhaji Haruna Mohammed (Member/Secretary), Dr Charles Dwamena (Member), Mr Divine Otoo Agorhum (Member).

The rest are Madam Abena Osei Asare, Mr Jerry Ahmed Shaib, Hajia Safia Mohammed and Salam Musta­pha as members.

This was contained in a press state­ment issued and signed on Wednesday by the General Secretary of the party, Mr Justin KoduaFrimpong, after a crucial decision was taken by the Party’s National Council under Article 13(1)(1) of the NPP Constitution.

The statement said the Article man­dates the Council to fix a date and venue for the election of the Party’s flagbearer elections.

The statement added that the meet­ing of the National Council was held on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, to deliber­ate on the Party’s rebuilding exercise, including the organisation of the upcoming Annual National Delegates Conference, where the Party is ex­pected to consider proposed amend­ments to the Party Constitution.

It said the Frank Davies-led Constitution Amendments Commit­tee submitted a compilation of the amendment proposals it received from Party Members and Identifiable Groups to the General Secretary, for onward circulation to Regional and Constituency Secretariats of the Party in line with Article 19(b) of the Constitution ahead of the Delegates Conference.

“The Committee also presented their Report to the National Council, where the Committee recommend­ed to the National Council to fix an early date for the conduct of Presidential Primaries based on the overwhelming proposals from party members and the extensive stake­holder engagements they held.

After extensive deliberations, the National Council overwhelmingly adopted the Committee’s Report, particularly the aspect relating to the Presidential Primaries, which was strongly argued to be the best approach to urgently fill the appar­ent leadership vacuum in the party’s reorganisation drive,” it said.

The statement implores members, particularly delegates to the Con­ference, to peruse the amendment

BY BERNARD BENGHAN