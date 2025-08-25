NPP must choose a winnable leader – Dr. Palgrave Boakye Danquah

Former Government Spokesperson on Governance and Security, Dr. Palgrave Boakye Danquah, has said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) must focus on selecting a leader who can deliver victory in future elections.

During an interview with Channel One TV, he declared his support for Kennedy Agyepong, describing him as the “variable” the party needs to revive its chances after past candidates failed to secure expected votes in Zongo and Muslim communities.

Mr. Boakye Danquah explained that religion and ethnicity have never been deciding factors in Ghana’s elections.

He pointed to former President John Dramani Mahama, a Christian from the North, who won in Muslim communities, as evidence that Ghanaians vote beyond religious or tribal lines.

He also reacted to some claims he attributed to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, saying it was unfortunate if factual discussions were being turned into tribal or religious debates.

He stressed that Dr. Bawumia’s tribe or religion was never considered when he was selected as running mate, vice president, or party leader.

According to him, Kennedy Agyepong qualifies as a potential leader since Members of Parliament in the Fourth Republic have often gone on to become presidents.

He noted that aside from Jerry John Rawlings and John Evans Atta Mills, all other presidents had passed through Parliament before leading the country.

Mr. Boakye Danquah argued that electoral victory is not about presenting the same candidate multiple times but about the value a candidate brings.

He recalled how Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s persistence from 2008 and 2012 eventually led to victory in 2016, but warned that the NPP had since lost about 1.7 million votes, which must be addressed.

By: Jacob Aggrey