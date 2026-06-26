NPP refers Kennedy Agyapong to disciplinary committee over alleged anti party behavior

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has referred former Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, to its National Disciplinary Committee following petitions over recent comments he made.

The party’s National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, announced the decision and said the petitions relate to remarks that are believed to be harmful to the party’s unity and cohesion.

According to him, the National Disciplinary Committee has been given two weeks to investigate the matter and submit its report to the party’s leadership.

“The position is that we have referred all petitions received regarding Kennedy Agyapong’s comments to the National Disciplinary Committee, and we have given them two weeks to deal with the matter,” he said.

He explained that after receiving the committee’s report, the National Executive Committee (NEC) will hold another meeting to discuss the findings and decide on the next course of action.

The petitions stem from recent comments by Mr Agyapong in which he alleged that contracts awarded under the previous NPP administration, including those linked to the construction of the 37 Military Hospital, required contractors to pay a 10 per cent kickback before securing the deals.

He also accused some party officials of engaging in practices that contributed to the NPP’s defeat in the 2024 general election.

By:Jacob Aggrey