NPP rejects five-year presidential term • Demands Constituent Assembly for constitutional reforms

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has rejected the proposed extension of the presidential and parliamentary terms from four to five years, insisting that the existing four-year mandate should be retained.

The party said a four-year term provided a regular mechanism for voters to assess the performance of elected governments and decide whether to renew or withdraw their mandate.

The position follows the government’s acceptance of the Constitutional Review Committee (CRC)’s recommendation to extend the presidential and parliamentary terms to five years. Read More

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