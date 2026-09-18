Executive Women Network marks 10 years with leadership conference

The Executive Women Network (EWN), a network dedicated to supporting women in senior management and executive positions, will mark its 10th anniversary with a two-day conference and expo in Accra.

The EWN@10 Conference & Expo, scheduled for October 1 and 2, 2026, at the Palms Convention Centre, will bring together women leaders, business executives, entrepreneurs, professionals, policymakers and other stakeholders from Ghana and across Africa.

It will be held on the theme: ‘A Decade of Leadership, A Future Toward Holistic Impact.’

The conference will focus on three key areas self and family, career, and legacy as part of discussions on leadership and how women can make meaningful and lasting contributions to their families, organisations and communities.

The anniversary event will provide an opportunity for EWN to reflect on its contribution to women’s leadership over the past decade, while considering the opportunities and challenges likely to shape women’s leadership in the years ahead.

Founded in 2016, EWN was established as a platform for women executives, corporate leaders and entrepreneurs to connect, share knowledge, support one another and contribute to greater gender representation in leadership.

The Network has since grown into a community of more than 200 women leaders, with its activities extending beyond professional networking to include mentorship, leadership development, policy advocacy and community engagement.

Through initiatives such as EWN Ellevate, Empowered Women and Sister to Sister engagements, as well as partnerships and community-focused programmes, the Network said it had impacted more than 9,500 women and created opportunities for women at different stages of their professional journeys.

EWN Ellevate focuses on developing leadership and technical skills, as well as confidence among young girls, to prepare them for future careers.

The initiative has supported mentorship programmes involving hundreds of students, particularly in Northern Ghana, and has reached more than 600 girls in the Northern Region.

EWN has also partnered institutions such as the University of Ghana and the African Science Academy on student mentoring, while supporting initiatives aimed at empowering women and children through community engagements.

The EWN@10 Conference & Expo will also examine how women can pursue professional success while paying attention to personal wellbeing, family relationships and the values that contribute to lasting legacies.

According to the organisers, the three dimensions of the theme self and family, career, and legacy are intended to broaden the conversation about success and impact beyond professional achievement.

Participants will also have opportunities to network, exchange ideas, learn about products and services, and establish professional relationships through the conference and exhibition.

Speakers expected at the event include Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Mavis Owusu-Gyamfi, Sheila Mika-Premo, Margaret Jackson, Komla Buami, Madam Yang Yang, Dr Stella Agyenim-Boateng, Udo Maryanne Okonjo, Grace Krobo-Edusei, Theodore Albright and Dzigbordi K. Dosoo, among others.

Speaking ahead of the conference, the Chairperson of the EWN Executive Committee, Janet Sunkwa-Mills, said the 10th anniversary was an opportunity to celebrate the women who had contributed to the Network’s journey while reflecting on the work ahead.

“EWN@10 is a moment to reflect on the kind of leadership we want to champion for the next decade. We believe women’s leadership must create impact not only in organisations, but also in families, communities and society. This anniversary gives us an opportunity to have those important conversations and inspire the next generation of women leaders,” she said.

BY TIMES REPORTER

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