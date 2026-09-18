7 police officers interdicted over alleged extortion

The Ghana Police Service has interdicted seven police personnel over an alleged extortion incident in Accra.

According to the Police, the officers, who were members of a patrol team, allegedly demanded money from a victim and compelled him to withdraw the money from an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) for them.

The Police Service disclosed this in a statement signed by the Staff Officer, Public Affairs, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Richmond Mensah.

Named in the interdiction were Inspector Courage Boateng, General Sergeant Stephen Addo, General Corporal Moses Anyravi, General Corporal Prosper Adiabo, General Lance Corporal Samuel Anokye, General Constable Henrietta Coleman and General Constable Bernard Amoako.

Their interdiction is to pave the way for investigations by the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) into the alleged conduct.

Investigators are expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine whether the officers breached police regulations or any other applicable laws.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service assured the public that the matter would be thoroughly investigated and appropriate action taken based on the outcome of the investigations.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

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