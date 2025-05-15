NPP urges AG to sue Gomoa Central MP – for alleged bribery allegation

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has asked the Attor­ney General, Dr Dominic Ayine, to take legal action against Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng (A-Plus), for the alleged bribery allegation of GH¢500,000 to members of the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

According to the party, the At­torney General needs to clear his image using legal process to pro­tect his position, if the allegations are untrue, as he has remained silent on the matter.

Addressing pressmen yester­day in Accra, the party’s National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, criticised the Attorney General, Dr Ayine, for not taking decisive action after A-Plus’s bribery alle­gations.

A Plus, in a statement released on his official Facebook page, admitted authorship of a strongly worded post in which he accused Dr Ayine of attempting to bribe members of the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

Nana Baokye stated that, although Dr Ayine has denied the allegations, the incident under­scores the need for transparency and integrity within the highest levels of government, and urged the Attorney General to sue the lawmaker.

“Within 120 days in office, appointees of President Mahama have become capable of such opulence and ostentation, and the years ahead would indeed reveal more corrupt deeds.

Already, there is a cloud of corruption hanging over the gov­ernment, following the indictment of Dr Ayine, his Attorney General,

as involved in corrupt activities,” he explained.

He urged the President to be concerned about the allegation lev­elled against the Attorney General, and urged the Presidency to take immediate steps to investigate the bribery allegations since it tarnish­es the image of the Presidency.

“An MP accuses you of being a thief and corrupt, alleging you have taken GH¢500,000, and all you can say is that you can handle the situation. Instead of taking action, “Nana Boakye added.

However, Dr Ayine has strong­ly denied the corruption allegations made against him by the Member of Parliament, A Plus, at a press briefing on corruption cases on Wednesday, April 30, where he de­scribed the accusations as baseless, malicious, and entirely fabricated.

He stated that the claims made in a social media post by A Plus were not only false but laughable.

“A Plus warned me in the post not to do anything silly and that he would come after me if I did. That is laughable,” he indicated

