NPP withdraws from Tamale Central By-Election to honour Murtala Mohammed.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced that the party will not partake in the Tamale Central Parliamentary by-election to elect a replacement for the late Dr Murtala Mohammed, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Constituency, who was among the eight (8) who lost their lives in service of the Republic in the helicopter crash that occurred on Wednesday, August 6, 2025,.

The decision was taken by the Party at a National Steering Committee meeting held on Monday, August 11, 2025, at the Party Headquarters in Accra, under Article 10(10)(1) of the Party Constitution

In a press statement issued by the party’s General Secretary, Mr Justin Kodua Frimpong said that in arriving at the decision, the Party considered many factors, including the circumstances under which the Tamale Central seat has become vacant and the possibility of a further polarisation of the country at this critical time.

“The NPP believes that it would be inhumane and unconscionable to subject the nation to a competitive process in search of a replacement for the departed MP. The Party believes that the tension and acrimony often associated with the conduct of by-elections in the country should be avoided.

It is the considered view of the Party that the greatest tribute that the NPP and the rest of the nation can pay in honour of the departed, is not only to win the fight against Galamsey but also to ensure a smooth and peaceful replacement for the good people of Tamale Central, ” it said.

It said consequently, the NPP hereby announces that when the Electoral Commission of Ghana opens nominations for the Tamale Central by-election in line with Article 112 (5) of Ghana’s Constitution, the Party would, in accord with the national interest, not take part in the contest.

BY TIMES REPORTER.