NPP’s Alhaji Masawudu content with peaceful nature of Akwatia elections

The Third National Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Osman Masawudu, also known as Chairman Buga Buga, has expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct of the Akwatia by-election.

On Tuesday, he praised the calm atmosphere in the constituency, thanking God, security officers, and stakeholders for ensuring order.

He observed that people were moving about freely and monitoring the process without fear.

He stressed that the NPP’s prayer was for the election to end as peacefully as it began, adding that the party was hopeful its candidate, Solomon Asumadu, would emerge as winner.

By: Jacob Aggrey